Nicholas T. is aiming for the John Smith’s Cup after winning the Northumberland Plate.

Following his stunning success in Saturday’s Northumberland Plate, Nicholas T will try to give trainer Jim Goldie a second victory in the John Smith’s Cup at York.

Under Ben Robinson, the nine-year-old came from last to first to win the Newcastle spectacular, and he’ll be back a fortnight later for another important prize Goldie won last year with stable veteran Euchen Glen.

“He came out of the race great — he only raced for half a furlong!” Goldie commented.

“He’ll be in the John Smith’s Cup,” says the narrator. His best trip was a mile and a quarter until he won over two miles on Saturday, so I guess we’ll stick with that.”

Nicholas T will most likely return to the Knavesmire in August for a shot at the Ebor if he can win a second big race this week.

“He’ll almost certainly need to win that (John Smith’s Cup) to go into the Ebor. He’s rated 100 currently, and I’d guess you’d have to be 106 or 107 to go into the Ebor, so he’ll have to win again,” Goldie added.

“Anyway, it’s doable.”