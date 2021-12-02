NHL News: A Los Angeles Kings winger has been suspended and fined for biting a Senators player.

Brendan Lemieux of the Los Angeles Kings has been fined by the NHL for biting a portion of skin off of Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators.

The 25-year-old son of former NHL player Claude Lemieux has been suspended for five games and will lose $38,750 in pay.

The league made the announcement on Tuesday, November 30.

During an NHL game at the Staples Center over the weekend, Lemieux and Tkachuk got into a brawl.

When things seemed to be calming down, Keith Tkachuk’s son said that Lemieux was biting him and shredding his hands with his teeth.

NHL.com posted a video of the altercation, which shows how it began.

The NHL stated in the video, “This is not a hockey play.” “This is a player who delivers a powerful, purposeful, and potentially hazardous bite to another player’s bare hand with enough force to penetrate the flesh.” Tkachuk shoved Blake Lizotte of the Kings following a whistle in the third quarter of the Senators vs. Kings game.

Lemieux went in to help his friend, and in the process, he ended up wrestling Tkachuk.

During their fight, Lemieux could be seen biting Tkachuk’s bare hand not once, but twice.

When the players were removed by officials, the 22-year-old Senators captain displayed bite marks on his hand, earning him a match penalty.

Aside from the video, the NHL stated that their investigation includes medical data provided by the Senators’ training staff.

Tkachuk told reporters after the game, “I believe it’s the most gutless thing someone could possibly do.”

According to the Ottawa Sun, Senators head coach D.J. Smith stated during a team practice a few days ago that he didn’t know whether Tkachuk needed a tetanus injection after being bitten.

“I don’t believe he did,” Smith said, “but it’s a valid question that I’ll have to ask the physicians or the trainers.” “I don’t believe he did, but if he did, it would have been completed by now.” Lemieux has already been suspended twice and fined once in his 194-game NHL career.

On December 11, his ban will be lifted in time for the Kings’ game against the Minnesota Wild.