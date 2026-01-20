Ng’etich and Ebenyo Set for Star-Studded Sirikwa Classic in Eldoret

The Sirikwa Classic in Eldoret is gearing up to showcase a thrilling showdown as world champions Agnes Ng’etich and Daniel Ebenyo headline the fifth edition of the prestigious cross-country event on February 14. With both athletes coming off stellar performances at the World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, their return to Lobo Village promises a clash of titans, with Ebenyo aiming for a historic third consecutive title.

Home Turf Advantage

Eldoret, renowned for producing world-class distance runners, will once again play host to one of the most anticipated events in the athletics calendar. For Daniel Ebenyo, the race represents much more than just another victory—it’s a quest for a hat-trick of Sirikwa titles, a feat that would cement his legacy as the undisputed king of the Sirikwa course. Having triumphed in 2024 and 2025, Ebenyo is intimately familiar with every twist and turn of the Lobo Village circuit, and his local dominance is well-known. “It prepared me for the world,” he says of the course that has molded him into a global contender.

Meanwhile, Ng’etich’s remarkable rise has been one of the most inspiring stories of the past year. After clinching her first World Cross Country title in Florida with a commanding 31:28 victory, Ng’etich is now focused on defending her top spot in Eldoret. Her win in Tallahassee was a masterful display of front-running, where she obliterated a competitive field, including athletes from Ethiopia and Uganda. As she returns to the high-altitude terrain of her homeland, she carries the hopes of fans in “The City of Champions.”

The Sirikwa Legacy

The Sirikwa Classic has rapidly evolved into a Gold Level event on the World Athletics Tour, establishing itself as a key fixture for athletes aiming to make their mark on the global stage. This year’s edition will not only feature elite athletes like Ng’etich and Ebenyo, but also serve as a platform for the next generation of Kenyan talent. The event’s organizers have made room for younger competitors, with categories for kids as young as five years old. For many, it’s the starting point for future stars such as Faith Kipyegon or Eliud Kipchoge.

The Sirikwa Classic is about much more than the competition; it’s a celebration of Kenya’s rich running heritage. While the prize money—offered in Kenyan Shillings—attracts elite athletes from around the world, the real prize is national pride. For Ng’etich and Ebenyo, competing on home soil is not just an opportunity to defend titles, but to honor a nation that has given the world some of the greatest long-distance runners in history.