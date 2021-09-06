NFL Win Totals Predictions for 2021: Over/Under Predictions For All 32 Teams

Nine teams are expected to earn double-digit wins in the 2021 season, according to the NFL’s new 17-game schedule. After nine teams failed to win more than five games a year ago, three clubs have preseason win totals of six or fewer.

Every team’s expected victory totals and over/under predictions for the upcoming NFL season are included below. FanDuel Sportsbook provided all betting odds.

Arizona Cardinals (+105 Over/-125 Under): 8.5 Wins

Last season, the Cardinals might have made the playoffs if Kyler Murray hadn’t suffered an injury in the second half of the season. Arizona’s quarterback and defense should both improve, allowing the team to improve on its.500 record from last season.

Prediction: It will be over.

Atlanta Falcons (-120 Over/+100 Under): 7.5 Wins

Arthur Smith will contribute to an attack that is still loaded with skill. Matt Ryan continues to be a good quarterback. Kyle Pitts, a rookie tight end, has the potential to quickly get to the top of his position. Atlanta is expected to have one of the weaker schedules in the NFL.

Prediction: It will be over.

11 wins for the Baltimore Ravens (+100 over/-120 under)

It won’t be simple to go 12-5 in the AFC North, which is extremely competitive. The Ravens don’t have a strong playmaking bunch, which has been exacerbated by injuries to J.K. Dobbins and Rashod Bateman.

Underestimation

11 wins for the Buffalo Bills (-120 over/+100 under)

The AFC East has the potential to be one of the strongest divisions in the league. Buffalo has tough road games coming up against Kansas City, Tennessee, New Orleans, and Tampa Bay. Josh Allen isn’t going to be able to carry the Bills’ shaky defense every week.

Underestimation

7.5 Wins (-105 Over/-115 Under) Carolina Panthers

In three seasons with the Jets, Sam Darnold hasn’t been good, and he’ll likely be one of the league’s worst quarterbacks in Carolina behind a poor offensive line. The Panthers’ schedule isn’t easy, especially in the second half, when only one of their final nine opponents is expected to be a loser.

Underestimation

7.5 Wins (+100 Over/-120 Under) Chicago Bears

In order for the Bears to achieve a winning record, their defense will most likely need to be outstanding. Matt Nagy wants Andy Dalton to start the season at quarterback. Even if Justin Fields wins the starting job, he may have a lot of rookie growing pains. Both the offensive line and wide receivers for Chicago are below average.

Underestimation

6.5 Wins (+100 Over/-120 Under) for the Cincinnati Bengals

Zac Taylor, who has a 6-25-1 record as a head coach, might not be the answer in Cincinnati. Joe Burrow is a character in the film Joe Burrow. Brief News from Washington Newsday.