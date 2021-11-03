NFL Week 9 Picks 2021: Best Over/Under Bets, Sunday Schedule Predictions

In Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season, there could be a lot of low-scoring games on the Sunday afternoon slate. There are no betting totals above 50 in any of the 11 games. Several clubs are battling with injuries to their top quarterbacks, putting their futures in jeopardy.

The top five over/under bets for Week 9 are listed below. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting odds.

Miami Dolphins against. Houston Texans Over 46

This may really develop into an exciting, high-scoring game if it’s a contest between the AFC’s poorest clubs. In terms of total defense, Miami is dead last. Houston ranks second-to-bottom in points allowed, having given up at least 31 points in three of their last four games. The Dolphins have given up at least 23 points in each game during their seven-game losing streak. Tyrod Taylor, who guided the Texans to 37 points in Week 1, is expected to return as the starter.

New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders Under 46

The Raiders will be without their leading receiver following Henry Ruggs’ DUI arrest and subsequent discharge. After a shaky start, the Giants’ defense appears to be finding its stride, allowing only 23 points in the last two games. Only once this season has New York scored more than 21 points in regulation. The pass rush is Las Vegas’ strength, and it will take advantage of a shaky Giants offensive line.

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots Under 41An underwhelming Panthers offense is set to have one of its worst games of the season. In his last six games, Sam Darnold has four passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. If the quarterback is unable to start due to a concussion, P.J. Walker, who has one touchdown and five interceptions in his NFL career, will take his place. Carolina is giving up 16.7 points per game, excluding their clash with Dallas’ top-ranked offense.

Under 47 in Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

In the wake of injuries to Baker Mayfield and the offensive line, Cleveland’s offense has crumbled, scoring 17 points or fewer in four of the last five games. The Browns’ defense has improved, ranking third in yards per play and yards allowed to opponents. The Bengals rank sixth in yards per play allowed by opponents and have only given up more than 25 points once.

Under 45.5 in Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Arizona's offense will be in jeopardy if Kyler Murray's ankle injury takes him off the field. The Cardinals have been held to 29 points even with Murray at the helm.