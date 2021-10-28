NFL Week 8 Picks 2021: Best Over/Under Bets, Sunday Schedule Predictions

In comparison to last year’s NFL season, more teams are having problems scoring in 2021. Only four teams averaged less than 20 points per game in 2020, yet nine teams are failing to score more than 20 points per game in Week 8. The only teams averaging at least 30 points per game are the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Arizona Cardinals.

The top five over/under bets for Week 8 are listed below. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting odds.

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins More than 49.5 The Bills have scored more than 30 points in every game during their six-game winning streak over Miami, averaging 38.7 points per game. With the exception of Buffalo’s 35-0 shutout of Miami in Week 2, every one of those games contained at least 52 points. Tua Tagovailoa departed the game early due to an injury, but after returning off IR, he’s performed much better. Against the Dolphins, Josh Allen has a career passer rating of 108.1.

New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals Over 42.5Cincinnati could be on the verge of exceeding the amount on its own. The defense of New York outperformed expectations early in the season, but it has faltered as the schedule has become more difficult. New York hasn’t played a top-15 offense since Tennessee, which didn’t have A.J. Brown or Julio Jones against the Jets. In terms of scoring and yards per play, the Bengals rank fifth and third, respectively. With Mike White taking over for Zach Wilson, New York’s offense can’t be any worse.

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Chicago Bears. More than 39.5 With Chicago’s offense as awful as it has been, betting the under in a game with a total of fewer than 40 points would be difficult. As sacks and interceptions turn into short fields for Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers’ offense, another poor effort by Justin Fields could result in more points for the 49ers. The Bears’ defense has suffered a big blow with the loss of Khalil Mack, the team’s sack leader. In three of its last four games, San Francisco has given up at least 28 points.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 43.5 or less Until Russell Wilson returns from injury, the Seahawks may not play a single high-scoring game. Seattle passed the ball 45.8% of the time (lowest in the NFL) in Geno Smith’s two starts, indicating that Pete Carroll wants to establish the run more than ever. Only 3.8 yards per carry are allowed in Jacksonville. During their current season, the Seahawks have averaged 15.7 points per game. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.