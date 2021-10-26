NFL Week 8 ATS Picks 2021: ATS Predictions, Betting Odds, and Matchups

There are 15 games on the NFL Week 8 schedule, and 10 of them have a betting line greater than a field goal. In the most recent NFC playoff standings, three clubs are considered underdogs. Every team in the AFC playoffs is favored.

There are updated betting odds as well as picks against the spread for every game in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting lines.

Arizona Cardinals (+6) at Green Bay Packers

As a result of the news that Green Bay’s defensive coordinator Joe Barry and standout receiver Davante Adams have both tested positive for COVID-19, the line has shifted 2.5 points in favor of Arizona. With Aaron Rodgers still at the helm of a 6-1 club, that’s definitely too drastic of a shift. When Adams was injured last season, the Packers went 3-0.

Green Bay is the ATS favorite.

Buffalo Bills (+13.5) vs Miami Dolphins

Brian Flores and the Dolphins are owned by Sean McDermott and the Bills. Buffalo has a six-game winning streak versus Miami, averaging a 20-point victory margin. The Bills are 3-0 versus opponents in the bottom half of the league, winning by an average of 39-7. The Dolphins haven’t won since the beginning of the season.

Buffalo is the ATS favorite.

Atlanta Falcons (+3) vs Carolina Panthers

Given Sam Darnold’s problems, Matt Ryan offers Atlanta a much better quarterback. Darnold’s problems with the Jets have followed him to the Panthers, where he has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns. The Panthers have lost four straight games. Three of the Falcons’ last four games have been victories.

Atlanta is the ATS favorite.

Detroit Lions (-3.5) vs Philadelphia Eagles

In Week 7, the Lions gave the Rams a game as they went to 0-7 on the season. Detroit has been competitive for the most part, going 4-3 against the spread. Philadelphia is 1-5 in its previous six games, with the only win coming against Carolina on a three-point comeback. The Lions have a chance to keep this within a field goal and even grab a victory.

ATS prediction: Detroit

Tennessee Titans at. Indianapolis Colts (-1.5)

The Titans are the best team in the AFC South, and a win on Sunday will effectively end the division battle. With wins against the Bills and Chiefs in a row, Tennessee appears to be a legitimate Super Bowl candidate. The Colts have a 0-3 record versus winning teams, including a nine-point setback in Tennessee.

Tennessee is the ATS favorite.

Houston Texans (-14.5) at Los Angeles Rams

There’s a decent probability Tyrod Taylor will return to the starting lineup. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.