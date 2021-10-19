NFL Week 7 ATS Picks 2021: ATS Predictions, Betting Odds, and Matchups

The NFL Week 7 schedule features a betting line of at least three points in all 13 games. It’s the first time a pair of clubs are favored by more than 15 points on the same day in the 2021 season. There are four home underdogs in this game.

Every game in Week 7 has a pick against the spread, as well as updated betting odds. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting lines.

Cleveland Browns (+3) at Denver Broncos

Because of their ailments, the Browns are heavy favorites to lose on Thursday night. Baker Mayfield’s shoulder issue may limit his efficiency even if he plays. Both starting tackles and both standout running backs for Cleveland were injured on Sunday. Denver’s run defense is among the best in the league. The Broncos can win outright if Teddy Bridgewater can avoid making too many costly mistakes.

At Baltimore Ravens, DenverCincinnati Bengals (+6) are the favorite.

The difference between the AFC North rivals isn’t fully reflected by Baltimore’s one-game advantage over Cincinnati. The Bengals have yet to defeat a team that has a winning record. Cincinnati had not scored more than 24 points in a normal game until upsetting the winless Lions. Lamar Jackson is as good as any quarterback in the league. The Ravens’ defense has allowed only 13.8 points per game in their last four games.

Prediction Baltimore is the underdog. New York Giants (-3) at Carolina Panthers Sam Darnold has thrown four touchdown passes, six interceptions, and completed only 54.7 percent of his passes during Carolina’s three-game losing run. Christian McCaffrey will be out for at least a few more games. If some of the Giants’ weapons return from injury, they should have the better offensive.

ATS Prediction: New York

Green Bay Packers (+9.5) versus Washington Football Team

Green Bay is winning against teams it is supposed to beat, while Washington hasn’t been very competitive against the best teams on its schedule. Taylor Heinicke is 0-3, with three losses by double digits, against playoff clubs. The Packers have won both home games by double digits during their five-game winning streak. Green Bay has boasted a top-five defense since being blown out in the season opener.

Green Bay is the ATS favorite.

Tennessee Titans (-5.5) vs Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have established a habit of failing to cover the spread in games against good teams during the last year. Against a Kansas City team that allows 5.2 yards per rush, Derrick Henry should put up a lot of yardage. In terms of points scored, the Titans sit in eighth place. In each of the four games, the Chiefs have surrendered at least 29 points. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.