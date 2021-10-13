NFL Week 6 Predictions 2021: Best Sunday Football Over/Under Bets

There aren’t expected to be many low-scoring games in Week 6. There are no games on the schedule with a betting total of less than 42.5. The over/under for more than a third of the games is more than 51.

The five greatest over/under bets for Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season are shown below. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting odds.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Redskins More than 55.5 Washington scores an average of more than 55.5 total points per game, and Kansas City leads the NFL with an average of 63.4 points scored each game. This is unlikely to change as long as the Chiefs’ defense remains among the poorest in the league. Patrick Mahomes remains a brilliant quarterback in charge of an extremely explosive offense. In four straight games, Washington has let up at least 29 points, demonstrating that last year’s success was due to a very poor schedule.

Through five weeks, the following are the average cumulative scores for each NFL team: pic.twitter.com/gL82uUgyYf Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings 46.5 or less In this one, Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold may be under continual pressure. In terms of team sacks, the Vikings and Panthers are second and third, respectively. Minnesota’s offensive line has remained consistently mediocre, while Carolina’s quarterback protection has gotten even worse. Darnold has been sacked 14 times and is beginning to resemble the New York signal caller who struggled. The Panthers and Vikings give up 39.2 points per game on average.

Pass block grades (PFF) and pass block victory rate are published weekly (ESPN).

Thanks be to God, Photo of the Dolphins and Panthers. twitter.com/JPrlLIIbUS Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers Over 52 Through five weeks, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson are arguably the top two MVP candidates. In the Week 6 headline showdown, the stage is set for the quarterbacks to put up big numbers. Herbert is fourth in passing yards and will face a Baltimore team that ranks fourth-to-last in pass defense after starting the season with critical injuries in the secondary. Los Angeles puts up a league-worst 5.6 yards per rush, so Jackson and the Ravens may run all over them. Baltimore leads the league in total offense. Los Angeles is ranked seventh.

Under 47.5 in Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions

In Cincinnati's five games, neither team has scored more than 24 points in regulation. Given that the Lions have lost starting center Frank Ragnow for the rest of the season and have failed to score 20 points in four straight games, they are unlikely to achieve that number.