NFL Week 6 ATS Picks 2021: ATS Predictions, Betting Odds, and Matchups

Favorites are coming off a winning week against the spread for the first time in the 2021 NFL season. On the Week 6 schedule, just one game had a betting line of less than three points.

Every game in Week 6 has a pick against the spread, as well as updated betting odds. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting lines.

Philadelphia Eagles (-7) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Due to injuries to Tampa Bay’s defense, the Buccaneers may struggle to win by more than one touchdown. Tom Brady is nursing a swollen thumb. On the road, the Bucs are 0-2 against the spread. Both yards per play and yards allowed per play rank the Eagles in the top ten.

Philadelphia is the ATS favorite.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins (-3.5) (London)

Jacksonville can’t defeat anyone, but outside of Miami, the Dolphins shouldn’t be favored by more than a field goal. The Dolphins’ offensive has struggled, finishing second-to-last in scoring, total yards, and yards per play.

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts (+9.5)

In their two games against teams with losing records, the Texans have been competitive. Houston won by a field goal against Jacksonville and lost by a field goal to New England. Indianapolis hasn’t scored more than 27 points in a game and may struggle to win by a large margin.

Houston is the ATS favorite.

Chicago Bears (-4.5) at Green Bay Packers

In the last decade, Aaron Rodgers is 20-5 against the Bears, with only one loss at Soldier Field. Since Week 2, the reigning MVP has thrown 10 touchdown passes and one interception. Despite going 2-1 as a starter, Justin Fields has only completed 51.4 percent of his passes and has never thrown for more than 218 yards in a game.

Green Bay is the ATS favorite.

Washington Football Team (-6.5) against Kansas City Chiefs

Despite their 2-3 record, the Chiefs should win by at least a touchdown against Washington. Kansas City has lost to three of the AFC’s greatest teams, but they have defeated another Super Bowl contender in the Cleveland Browns. Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Heinicke have a huge gap between them.

Kansas City is the ATS favorite.

Carolina Panthers (-1) vs Minnesota Vikings

By a wide measure, Kirk Cousins is the greatest quarterback in this game. A light schedule helped Sam Darnold get off to a fast start. During the Panthers’ two-game losing streak, Carolina’s quarterback has been picked off five times. With 17 sacks, the Vikings are second in the NFL.

Minnesota is the ATS favorite.

Baltimore Ravens (+3) at Los Angeles Chargers

Both teams have a 4-1 record, but Los Angeles has been the better team. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.