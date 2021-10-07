NFL Week 5 Predictions 2021: Best Over/Under Bets and Pro Football Picks

On the NFL Week 5 betting schedule, the betting totals vary from 39.5 to 56.5. Through the first month of the 2021 season, the Cardinals, Bills, Cowboys, and Buccaneers have all scored more than 30 points per game. The Steelers, Texans, Bears, Dolphins, and Jets all have a 17-point per game average.

The top over/under bets for Week 5 are shown below. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting odds.

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets (London) Under 46.5PointsEight of the previous ten international matchups have been under 45 points, with half of those games including a team scoring 10 points or fewer. Even though Zach Wilson and the Jets had by far their finest offensive effort in Week 4, they only managed to score 24 points in regulation. The Falcons scored six points in their only game against a defense ranked in the top half of the league.

Under 44.5 for New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Football Team

In regulation, all four of the Saints’ games have gone under the betting total. With four starts under his belt, Jameis Winston has the fewest yards per game of any quarterback. In his one start against an above-average defense, Taylor Heinicke completed less than 60% of his passes for only 212 yards. In terms of opponents’ yards per carry, both Washington and New Orleans are in the top third of the league.

The Chicago Bears will take against the Las Vegas Raiders. More than 44.5 It’s certainly no surprise that Justin Fields and Chicago’s offense improved dramatically in Week 4 after offensive coordinator Bill Lazor took over play-calling duties from Matt Nagy. Although it has improved in recent years, Las Vegas’ defense is still not very good. In their only battle against a top-10 offense, the Bears surrendered 34 points. The Raiders have scored more than 30 points in both of their home games and are seventh in yards per game.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Daniel Jones and Dak Prescott are two of the best quarterbacks in the NFC. Prescott, who leads the NFL’s No. 3 offense with a 116.9 passer rating, is a strong early MVP candidate. Jones is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week this week. The Giants’ quarterback is seventh in the league in passing yards and has only one interception, which came on a Hail-Mary attempt. Both offenses have yards per play in the top eight, while neither defense has allowed more than 22 yards per play.

