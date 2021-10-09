NFL Week 5 Lines 2021: Buccaneers, Vikings, 49ers, and Chargers Point Spread Changes

As Sunday approaches, a couple games on the NFL Week 5 schedule have seen substantial line revisions. The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers are now better odds than they were a few days ago. Both the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers are now smaller underdogs than they were earlier in the week.

In Week 5, the Minnesota Vikings are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the largest favorites. Shortly after the Week 4 games completed, that was far from the truth.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, the line for Minnesota’s home game versus the Detroit Lions has surged from 7.5 to 9.5 points. The Lions are the only winless team in the NFC, and the public is betting against them.

With a 1-3 record, the Vikings are only one game ahead of the Lions in the standings. Minnesota has lost all of its games by one score to clubs in the early stages of the playoff race.

The Buccaneers were 10.5 point favorites over the Dolphins. As the Bucs cope with multiple injuries to key secondary players, the point spread has decreased to 9.5.

After ending a 10-game losing streak in Week 3, the Buccaneers narrowly beat the Patriots 19-17 in Tom Brady’s first meeting with them. The Dolphins have dropped three straight games and have been outscored by 48 points.

Against the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco has dropped from a 5.5-point underdog to a 4.5-point underdog. Arizona is the only 4-0 club in the NFL and has the highest scoring average in the league at 35 points per game.

With a calf injury, Jimmy Garoppolo left the 49ers’ Week 4 loss. Because it’s unlikely that the quarterback will play, rookie Trey Lance will almost certainly get his first NFL start.

The Chargers are a 2.5-point favorite over the Cleveland Browns. In that game, the point spread has shifted multiple times. Cleveland opened the week as a slight underdog on the road.

Baker Mayfield’s injury could be linked to the line movement. The quarterback has a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, according to reports. Mayfield can play through the injury, but that could explain why he only completed half of his throws against the Vikings in Week 4.

In Week 5, the Browns are one of four teams with a 3-1 record who are underdogs.