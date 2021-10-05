NFL Week 5 ATS Picks 2021: ATS Predictions, Betting Odds, and Matchups

In the 2021 NFL season, underdogs are 38-26 against the spread and have yet to lose a week. In Week 5, four 3-1 clubs are gaining ground. On the upcoming schedule, four one-win clubs are favorites.

Every game in Week 5 has a pick against the spread, as well as updated betting odds. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting lines.

Seattle Seahawks (-1.5) at Los Angeles Rams

Russell Wilson has a 129.9 passer rating and hasn’t thrown an interception yet this season. Wilson has a 9-1 record in primetime games, including a perfect record on Thursday nights. Los Angeles’ defense has been a letdown, allowing just one point less than Seattle.

Seattle is the ATS favorite.

Atlanta Falcons (+3) at New York Jets (London)

It’s not a good idea to back the Falcons as three-point favorites away from Atlanta. New York’s offense blossomed in Week 4, when it didn’t have to play a top-five defense for the first time. The Falcons are allowing 32.0 points per game, which is the lowest in the NFL.

ATS Prediction: New York

Carolina Panthers (+3.5) at Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina is a tier behind the NFC’s top contenders, but they should continue to beat their lower-level opponents. In total defense, the Panthers are ranked third. Since beating Atlanta in the opening, Philadelphia is 0-3 and has been outscored by 38 points.

Carolina is the ATS favorite.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+10.5) vs Miami Dolphins

With Tampa Bay’s secondary in such bad shape, the reigning champions may struggle to win by more than a score. This game could resemble Miami’s setback to Indianapolis last week, which ended in a 27-17 defeat.

ATS prediction: Miami

Washington Football Team (-1.5) at New Orleans Saints

With a handful of blowout wins and a pair of defeats as favorites on their CV, the Saints are the league’s most difficult team to figure out. This season, Washington has failed to defeat a solid opponent.

New Orleans is the ATS favorite.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-4) vs Tennessee Titans

The Jaguars are a total disaster. The team has now lost 19 games in a row, and Urban Meyer’s actions off the field have become a distraction. Tennessee should win by a touchdown if Julio Jones is able to return for this game.

Tennessee is the ATS favorite.

Minnesota Vikings (+7.5) at Detroit Lions

As a member of the Vikings, Kirk Cousins has never lost to the Lions. In their previous seven meetings with Detroit, Minnesota is 6-1 against the spread. The Lions have lost all three of their away games during their eight-game losing skid.