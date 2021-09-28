NFL Week 4 ATS Picks 2021: ATS Predictions, Betting Odds, and Matchups

Every week of the 2021 NFL season, favorites have had a losing record against the spread. In Week 4, there are a lot of big underdogs. A point spread of at least seven points can be seen in over half of the games.

Here are the Week 4 choices against the spread, as well as the latest betting odds. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting lines.

Cincinnati Bengals (+7.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

With Cincinnati, it’s impossible to lay more than a touchdown, especially given how poor Jacksonville has been. At least until halfway through the fourth quarter, the Jaguars kept their game against the Cardinals within single digits. The Bengals still have work to do to establish themselves as a respectable club.

Jacksonville is the ATS favorite.

Atlanta Falcons (-1.5) versus Washington Football Team

Taking the points with the home underdog in a contest between two 1-2 teams who aren’t likely to go far is the better bet. With two interceptions in a 22-point Week 3 loss, Taylor Heinicke did not inspire confidence.

Atlanta is the ATS favorite.

Chicago Bears (+3) vs Detroit Lions

Under center, both Justin Fields and Andy Dalton have been a catastrophe for Chicago. In Jared Goff, the Lions may have the best quarterback in the game. Detroit has played well against three contenders and should have beaten Baltimore in Week 3.

ATS prediction: Detroit

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets (-7.5)

If the Jets don’t score in Week 4, they may be doomed for the rest of the season. New York has only played against top-five defenses. Tennessee has given up more points than only seven other teams. After seven interceptions and 15 sacks in his first three NFL games, Zach Wilson can only get better.

ATS Prediction: New York

Minnesota Vikings (-2.5) at Cleveland Browns

Kirk Cousins has thrown for 918 yards, eight touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and a 118.3 passer rating to open the season. Minnesota’s offense should continue to cruise at home, where they are extremely difficult to beat. Without Jarvis Landry, Cleveland may not have the firepower to keep up.

Minnesota is the ATS favorite.

Miami Dolphins (+1.5) vs Indianapolis Colts

This is likely to be a dreadful matchup between two mediocre offenses. With a defense that continues to create turnovers, Miami has the advantage at home. Carson Wentz hasn’t progressed enough since his dismal 2020 season to help the Colts make the playoffs.

ATS prediction: Miami

Dallas Cowboys (+4.5) vs Carolina Panthers

Carolina plays its first road game after a 3-0 start.