NFL Week 3 Predictions 2021: Best Sunday Football Over/Under Bets

To begin the 2021 season, there is a wide disparity between the NFL’s highest-scoring and lowest-scoring clubs. Two other teams are averaging at least 34.0 points each game, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leading the way with 39.5 points per game. A total of five clubs are averaging less than 17.0 points per game. With only 8.5 points each week, the Miami Dolphins are near the bottom of the league.

Here are the top five Week 3 over/under bets. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting odds.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Under 48.5

With a healthy quarterback, the Colts’ offense has struggled, averaging 20 points per game on 5.1 yards per carry. With an injured Carson Wentz or Jacob Eason as quarterback, things may get considerably worse. If Tennessee takes a huge lead early, Indianapolis might see a lot of Derrick Henry in the second half as the Titans control the game and the clock.

Over 49.5 in Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions

The Lions not only gave up at least 35 points in both games this season, but they also gave up at least 30 points in the final six weeks of the 2020 season. Lamar Jackson is known for putting up high numbers against the poorest teams in the league. The Lions will also reach the end zone a few times. Baltimore’s defense is ranked 31st due to secondary injuries.

Under 46.5 in Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns

In terms of overall offense, the Bears are placed 30th. Despite a pick-six and two more interceptions, Chicago was held to 14 points in Week 1 and 20 points in Week 2. Andy Dalton has only attempted one pass of at least 15 yards. Even if Justin Fields is selected, he has struggled to maintain consistency in his play. With Jarvis Landry out and Odell Beckham missing the first two weeks, Cleveland will rely largely on its rushing assault.

Under 48.5 in Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants

To prove that the Giants offense is even average, it will need to put up more than one outstanding performance. New York ended a seven-game losing run of less than 24 points in Week 2, and Daniel Jones did not have a turnover, which is unusual. Matt Ryan may not be a top-15 quarterback any longer. Ryan threw three interceptions last week after leading no touchdown drives in the opening.

Under 41.5 New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

Neither the Jets nor the Broncos have been able to do so.