NFL Week 3 ATS Picks 2021: ATS Predictions, Betting Odds, and Matchups

Underdogs have won against the spread in each of the first two weeks of the NFL season in 2021. Will the trend continue in Week 3, when half of the games have a betting line of more than five points?

Here are the Week 3 choices against the spread, as well as the latest betting odds. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting lines.

Houston Texans (-7.5) vs Carolina Panthers

With Davis Mills presumably replacing the injured Tyrod Taylor as quarterback, the Panthers should win this game, but the Texans have proved they can compete. Houston is 2-0 against the spread this season, including a win in Cleveland. Carolina has yet to be put to the test.

Houston is the ATS favorite.

Tennessee Titans (+5.5) vs Indianapolis Colts

Carson Wentz, who is rehabbing from two sprained ankles, or Jacob Eason, who is making his first start, will be the quarterback for the Colts. Neither option is ideal for an offense that ranks 23rd in terms of yards per play. Early in the season, the Titans could start to pull away from the rest of the AFC South.

Tennessee is the ATS favorite.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-7.5) at Arizona Cardinals

The Jaguars are on a 17-game losing run. In double-digit losses to Houston and Denver, Trevor Lawrence has completed only half of his passes. Kyler Murray is unlikely to be slowed down by the Jaguars.

Arizona is the ATS favorite.

The New Orleans Saints (+3) will face the New England Patriots on Sunday.

It’s difficult to know what to make of the Saints following their rout of the Packers but lackluster performance in Carolina. The defense of New England is the greatest in the game. Bill Belichick has the ability to perplex Jameis Winston, who reverted to his old ways in Week 2 with a handful of ugly interceptions.

New England is the ATS favorite.

Kansas City Chiefs (+6.5) vs Los Angeles Chargers

The Chiefs have gone 1-11-1 against the spread in their last 13 games, allowing teams to hang around. The Chargers’ offense, led by Justin Herbert, is capable of scoring points and keeping this game interesting. Through two weeks, Kansas City has surrendered the most total yards of any team.

Los Angeles is the ATS favorite.

New York Giants (+3) vs Atlanta Falcons

The Giants appear to be the same team that has missed the playoffs for the past four years. The Jets have no clear advantage over the Falcons. Atlanta should be able to get the ball moving against a Giants defense that ranks 24th in yards per play allowed.

Atlanta is the ATS favorite.

Buffalo Bills (+8.5) versus Washington Football Team

Washington can keep this game scoreless and put Buffalo on the defensive. Washington Newsday’s Brief News, Josh.