NFL Week 2 ATS Picks 2021: ATS Predictions, Betting Odds, and Matchups

It’s difficult to make NFL predictions after the first weekend. It’s difficult to take in all of the data from Week 1 while not overreacting to a tiny sample size, especially considering nine underdogs won their season openers in 2021.

Every game in Week 2 has a pick against the spread, as well as updated betting odds. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting lines.

Washington Football Team (+3.5) at New York Giants

This has all the ingredients for a low-scoring, unpleasant game. It’s a clash between division rivals on a short week after they were both held to under 17 points the week before. Daniel Jones has a lifetime record of 4-0 against Washington.

ATS Prediction: New York

Pittsburgh Steelers (+5.5) vs Las Vegas Raiders

The Steelers have one of the strongest defenses in the NFL and are constructed to win a lot of close games. In Week 1, Ben Roethlisberger threw for 188 yards and Najee Harris rushed for 45 yards, neither of which were encouraging signals for the Pittsburgh offense. The Raiders were great in their win over the Ravens, but it will be difficult for them to win in Pittsburgh.

ATS prediction: Las Vegas

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears (+3.5)

Cincinnati’s attack is significantly more explosive now that Andy Dalton is at quarterback. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase might take advantage of a Bears secondary that has allowed many touchdown passes of 50 yards or more. If Dalton fails and the crowd turns on him because Justin Fields is on the sideline, the Bears won’t have much of a home-field edge.

Cincinnati is the ATS favorite.

Cleveland Browns (+12.5) at Houston Texans

Even a win over the lowly Jaguars at home doesn’t change the fact that Houston is one of the weakest teams in the league. In their loss to Kansas City, Cleveland was impressive. The Texans have no chance of stopping Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt after finishing lowest in opponents’ yards per run in 2020.

Cleveland is the ATS favorite.

Indianapolis Colts (-4) at Los Angeles Rams

With a better quarterback, receiving corps, and pass rush, the Rams have an advantage in almost every crucial aspect. The offensive line of the Indianapolis Colts may not be as dominant as it has been in recent years under Frank Reich. This might be a problem against Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles defense, which held Carson Wentz to zero throwing touchdowns and two interceptions last season.

Los Angeles is the ATS favorite.

Miami Dolphins (-3) at Buffalo Bills

The Dolphins might be a serious contender for the AFC East title. Last season, Miami's defense led the NFL in takeaways and defeated New England.