NFL Week 17 ATS Picks 2021: ATS Predictions, Betting Odds, and Matchups

The Week 17 schedule is dominated by one-sided matchups. There are no games with a point spread less than a field goal. There are eight games with a betting line that is greater than six points.

There are updated betting odds as well as picks against the spread for every game in Week 17 of the 2021 season. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting lines.

Indianapolis Colts (+7.5) vs Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have only defeated one team since Week 8 that did not start a backup quarterback. During that time, Las Vegas has only scored more than 17 points once. Only one club has beaten the Colts in regulation since they started the season 0-3. The Colts rank seventh in terms of scoring and second in terms of turnovers.

Prediction Indianapolis (ATS) Chicago Bears (+6) at New York Giants The Bears haven’t beaten anyone by more than a field goal in 12 weeks. The Giants haven’t given up more than 21 points in consecutive weeks in over three months. This game’s total is merely 38 points.

ATS Prediction: New York

New York Jets (-13.5) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers routinely overwhelm the weakest opponents on their schedule, as seen by their 32-6 victory in Carolina in Week 16. Tampa Bay has won six games by a margin of at least 13 points and five games by a margin of at least 20 points. When facing teams with greater than four wins entering Week 17, the Jets are 3-10 against the spread.

Tampa BayAtlanta Falcons (+14) at Buffalo Bills is the ATS pick.

Atlanta might be able to stay in the game for a while, or at the very least score a late touchdown to keep the final score reasonable. Since Week 5, the Falcons have gone 6-5 and are only one game out of the postseason picture.

Atlanta is the ATS favorite.

Washington Football Team (-4) at Philadelphia Eagles

Because of how it has played against poor opponents, Philadelphia has a chance to make the playoffs. The Eagles are 8-1 versus opponents with a losing record entering Week 17. The last time Washington scored more than 20 points was in Week 11.

Philadelphia is the ATS favorite.

Cincinnati Bengals (-5.5) vs Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have won eight straight games and seven of them by a margin of six points or more. The Bengals have won two straight games for the first time this season, and they haven’t won three in a row all season.

Kansas CityJacksonville Jaguars (+15.5) versus New England Patriots, ATS prediction

The Patriots should win this game handily, but not by more than 15 points.