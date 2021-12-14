NFL Week 15 ATS Picks 2021: ATS Predictions, Betting Odds, and Matchups

In recent games, the NFL’s greatest favorites have been dominant. Over the last two weeks, teams who have laid at least a touchdown have gone 11-0 against the spread. On Sunday’s slate, six underdogs are getting more than eight points.

There are updated betting odds as well as picks against the spread for every game in Week 15 of the 2021 season. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting lines.

Los Angeles Chargers (-4) at Kansas City Chiefs

Earlier this season, Los Angeles defeated Kansas City 30-24. In three career starts versus the Chiefs, Justin Herbert has passed for eight touchdowns and one interception for a passer rating of 117.9. As underdogs, the Chargers are 3-1 against the spread.

Los Angeles is the ATS favorite.

Cleveland Browns (+5.5) vs Las Vegas Raiders

With the way Cleveland’s offense has been playing for the past two months, the Browns may struggle to win by more than a score against any reasonably respectable club. Cleveland has only scored at least 25 points or won by more than a field goal once in the last eight games.

ATS prediction: Las Vegas

Indianapolis Colts (+2.5) at New England Patriots

The Patriots are a better club than the Colts, and they have an undefeated away record of 6-0. When scoring fewer than 26 points, Indianapolis is 1-4. In nine of the last ten games, the Patriots have given up 25 points or less. Carson Wentz will be forced to try to beat Bill Belichick and the Patriots’ top-ranked scoring defense.

New EnglandDallas Cowboys (-10.5) vs. New York Giants ATS prediction

The Cowboys’ offense hasn’t been quite right since Dak Prescott’s leg injury in Week 6. In four of his last six starts, Prescott’s passer rating has been below 80.0. New York’s defense, which has surrendered a 91.0 passer rating, can keep this game under 10 points.

ATS Prediction: New York

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5) at Houston Texans

Against anyone, Jacksonville should not be favored by more than a field goal. The Jaguars haven’t scored more than 23 points in any game this season, and it’s Week 15. Jacksonville’s case isn’t helped by all of the drama surrounding Urban Meyer.

Houston is the ATS favorite.

Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-1.5)

Right now, it’s difficult to know what to make of Tennessee. While dealing with a historically wounded roster, the Titans remain in contention for the No. 1 spot. Since Derrick Henry suffered foot surgery, Tennessee’s offense hasn’t scored more than 23 points in any game.

PittsburghArizona Cardinals (-13.5) vs Detroit Lions is the ATS pick.

