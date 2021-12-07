NFL Week 14 ATS Picks 2021: ATS Predictions, Betting Odds, and Matchups

On the upcoming schedule, five clubs in the Week 14 playoff picture are betting underdogs. Sunday’s favorites are the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tennessee Titans. There are three divisional meetings with a three-point betting line or less.

Every game in Week 14 has a pick against the spread, as well as updated betting odds. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting lines.

Minnesota Vikings (+3) against Pittsburgh Steelers

Taking the points is the best bet given how many close games both clubs play. The Vikings may be without Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen, as well as important defensive players Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks, due to the short turnaround for Thursday’s game. Minnesota ranks 26th in yards per play allowed by opponents and 30th in overall defense.

PittsburghDallas Cowboys (-4) at Washington Football TeamPrediction ATS: PittsburghDallas Cowboys (-4) at Washington Football Team

The Cowboys are still the best team in the NFC East, and a win at Washington will prove it. Now that his complete complement of weapons is healthy, Dak Prescott should be able to rebound from a few lackluster games. Washington has a 1-4 record versus playoff teams. In terms of opponents’ yards per play, the defense is 28th.

ATS Prediction: Washington

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets (-5.5)

Even against the Jets, laying 5.5 points with Taysom Hill or Trevor Siemian at the helm is difficult. The Saints have lost five straight games since losing Jameis Winston. Both overall offense and yards per play rank New Orleans 24th. In terms of opponents’ yards per play, the Saints are ranked 17th.

ATS Prediction: New York

Carolina Panthers (+3) vs Atlanta Falcons

On Oct. 31, the Panthers defeated the Falcons 19-13 at Atlanta. Carolina is ranked second in overall defense as a result of how well it has performed against weak opponents. Atlanta’s offense ranks 25th in yards per play and has scored 34 total points in the last four games.

Carolina is the ATS favorite.

(+8.5) Jacksonville Jaguars Titans of Tennessee The Titans are unlikely to beat the Jaguars by three touchdowns for the second time this season without Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown. Tennessee should win against a Jacksonville team that could be the worst in the league.

Jacksonville is the ATS favorite.

Cleveland Browns (+2.5) vs Baltimore Ravens

This should be a low-scoring, close game between two teams that are struggling offensively. In Week 12, Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions as the Ravens defeated the Browns 16-10. Bye, most certainly. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.