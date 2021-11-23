NFL Week 12 ATS Picks 2021: ATS Predictions, Betting Odds, and Matchups

The NFL Week 12 schedule has fifteen games, but only one of them has a betting line of seven points or more. Half of the road teams are favored by less than four points in the ten Sunday afternoon contests.

Every game in Week 12 has a pick against the spread, as well as updated betting odds. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting lines.

Detroit Lions (-3.5) vs Chicago Bears

Chicago is expected to win a close, low-scoring game. In games when Andy Dalton started or saw considerable playing time, the Bears averaged 15.7 points. Jared Goff might be the starting quarterback for the Lions. Since last season, the Lions have dropped 14 straight games, including four straight on Thanksgiving.

ATS prediction: Detroit

Dallas Cowboys (+7.5) vs Las Vegas Raiders

If both Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb are sidelined, Dallas’ top-ranked offense will suffer. Because of the Cowboys’ injuries, a 7.5-point spread is probably too big. Without Henry Ruggs, Las Vegas’ offensive has crumbled, and the team will struggle to win outright.

Prediction Las Vegas is the underdog. New Orleans Saints (-4) at Buffalo Bills Alvin Kamara is likely to miss his third consecutive game due to a knee ailment. The top-ranked defense in Buffalo should be able to hold its own against Trevor Siemian and a New Orleans offense that is short on weapons. The Saints have gone 0-3 since losing Jameis Winston for the season.

Buffalo is the ATS favorite.

Indianapolis Colts (-3) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are regaining their health, which is causing problems for the rest of the league. Tom Brady is still one of the best quarterbacks in the game. Because of Jonathan Taylor’s outstanding season, Carson Wentz has only had to be a game manager. This might change if the Buccaneers face a strong Tampa Bay run defense.

Tampa Bay is the ATS favorite.

Houston Texans (+3) vs New York Jets

With the Jets’ recent struggles, it’s difficult to choose the Texans as three-point favorites. Both clubs have two victories, one of which was a stunning upset against the Titans. For the entire season and the last three games, Houston sits dead bottom in yards per play.

ATS Prediction: New York

New York Giants (-3.5) vs Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants (-3.5) vs Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have advanced to the playoffs by defeating weak teams, and the Giants are one of the worst in the league. Faced with a Giants pass rush that is almost non-existent. Jalen Hurts will have the entire day to pass behind an outstanding offensive line.