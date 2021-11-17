NFL Week 11 Picks 2021: Best Over/Under Bets, Sunday Schedule Predictions

The NFL season of 2021 has seen a higher number of low-scoring games than projected. A total of 56% of games have finished under the betting total. Ten clubs are averaging less than 20 points per game.

The five best over/under bets for Week 11 are shown below. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting odds.

Under 50.5 for the Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills

Despite facing a relatively weak schedule in terms of opposition defenses, the Colts only have an average offensive. Indy gained less than 300 yards against the lone top-10 defense it has seen so far. The Bills have the best defense in the NFL, and a healthy Tennessee squad is the only team that has had any success against them. The score should stay under the total as long as Buffalo doesn’t score more than 30 points, which only one Indianapolis opponent has done in regulation.

Update on NFL betting in 2021

87-62-1 is the score for the underdogs (58 percent ) ATS 56-33-1 is the number for road dogs (63 percent ) AT 84-65-1, 84-65-1, 84-65-1, 84-65-1, 84- (56 percent ) The best team At the time of writing, the Packers are 9-1 against the spread. Worst group Washington is 2-7 ATS. Team with the most wins: Jets, 6-3. Best underdog team: 8-2 tie between three teams (CAR, GB, DEN) Data courtesy of @Bet Labs Under 44.5 in Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans Tennessee has accumulated less than 200 total yards in both games sans Derrick Henry. The Titans’ offense isn’t especially good now that Julio Jones is also injured. Houston’s offense, fortunately for Tennessee, is even worse. In four of their last six games, the Texans have been kept to single digits. Despite facing two of the league’s top-six offenses in the last four weeks, Tennessee has allowed 17.8 points per game.

Under 56 in Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs

It’s worth taking the under on this total because it’s so high. Kansas City has gone under in four of its previous five games, while Dallas has gone under in three straight. Because of one strong performance in Las Vegas, the Chiefs’ offense isn’t totally back on track. The last time Kansas City let up more than 27 points was in Week 5. Dallas has only allowed one opponent to score 30 points since Week 2.

Under 48 for Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

After missing two games due to a hamstring issue, DeAndre Hopkins is still not practicing. Both Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy have been getting time in practice, but it's possible Arizona will rest their star quarterback one more week before the bye in Week 12 to ensure he's fully fit for the stretch run. Russell Wilson, like the Seahawks, was rusty to say the least.