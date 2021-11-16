NFL Week 11 ATS Picks 2021: ATS Predictions, Betting Odds, and Matchups

Through the first half of the 2021 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys have the best records against the spread. The Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Redskins, and New York Jets are the teams who have covered the betting line the least.

Every game in Week 11 has a pick against the spread, as well as updated betting odds. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting lines.

Atlanta Falcons (-7) at New England Patriots

New England isn’t as good as its 45-7 win over Cleveland suggests, and Atlanta is a lot better than its 43-3 loss to Dallas suggests. Prior to those Week 10 outcomes, the Patriots were four-point favorites, and that’s probably where the betting line for this Thursday night game should be. From Weeks 3 to 9, Matt Ryan threw 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Atlanta is the ATS favorite.

Philadelphia Eagles (+1.5) at New Orleans Saints

Last week, New Orleans covered a 2.5-point spread as a road underdog in Tennessee. The Titans are superior than the Eagles, who have yet to defeat a team with a winning record in Week 11. Philadelphia relies on their rushing assault, which the Saints’ top-ranked run defense might suffocate.

New Orleans is the ATS favorite.

Minnesota Vikings (-2.5) vs Green Bay Packers

Week after week, the Packers keep winning. Green Bay has gone 8-0 with Aaron Rodgers at the helm since being blown out in the season opener. The Packers have given up less yards per play than only two other teams. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings are notorious for falling short in crucial matchups like this one.

Prediction Green Bay Packers (ATS) Carolina Panthers (+3.5) versus Washington Football Team It’s difficult to predict what Cam Newton will do in his first start of the season. In Newton’s final four games of 2020, the Patriots averaged 13 points per game. Ron Rivera has coached Newton for a decade and understands how to protect him. The point spread shouldn’t be greater than a field goal in a game that should be competitive and low-scoring.

ATS Prediction: Washington

Buffalo Bills (+7.5) vs Indianapolis Colts

The Colts haven’t lost in regulation since starting the season 0-3. The Bills have taken advantage of a light schedule by going 1-2 against teams with winning records above.500. In last season’s playoffs, Buffalo overcame Indianapolis by a field goal in a game that came down to the wire.

Indianapolis is the ATS favorite.

Cleveland Browns (+10) vs Detroit Lions

Cleveland’s defense has improved significantly since Week 10. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.