NFL Week 10 ATS Picks 2021: ATS Predictions, Betting Odds, and Matchups

The NFL Week 10 schedule has a betting line of more than seven points in half of the games. At home, three underdogs are earning at least nine points, while five teams are favorites on the road.

There are updated betting odds as well as picks against the spread for every game in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting lines.

Miami Dolphins (-7.5) vs Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens blew out the Dolphins 59-10 the previous time they visited Miami two years ago, with Lamar Jackson throwing five touchdown passes and a perfect passer rating. The game on Thursday won’t be as one-sided, but the Ravens should easily win by more than seven points. Miami is the only team in the league that sits in the bottom three in total offense and defense.

Baltimore is the ATS favorite.

Tennessee Titans (+3) at New Orleans Saints

With victories over Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Matthew Stafford in the last five weeks, Tennessee has the best record in the AFC. The Titans should be able to defeat Trevor Siemian, who didn’t exactly light up the Falcons in his first start as a Saint. Tennessee ranks sixth in sacks, with an 88.4 passer rating against opposing quarterbacks.

Tennessee is the ATS favorite.

Washington Football Team (-9.5) against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers should beat Washington by a large margin. Washington has lost by 11 points or more in games against Buffalo, New Orleans, Kansas City, and Green Bay. With 331.1 passing yards per game and 25 touchdowns, Tom Brady leads all quarterbacks. Washington’s opponents have the NFL’s second-worst passing rating.

Tampa BayDetroit Lions (+9) vs Pittsburgh Steelers, ATS prediction

Each of Pittsburgh’s eight games has been a nail-biter. The Steelers haven’t won by more than one touchdown in any of their five victories. Because Detroit has a bye in Week 9, and Pittsburgh is coming off a Monday night game against Chicago, the Lions have a significant advantage in terms of rest.

ATS prediction: Detroit

New England Patriots (+1) at Cleveland Browns

This could be the finest matchup on the Week 10 slate. The Patriots’ defense will be a challenge for Baker Mayfield, but the Browns’ offense appears to have turned a corner with their 41-16 victory in Cincinnati. Cleveland has a top-three defense, and Mac Jones has struggled against the Patriots’ best defenses.

Cleveland is the ATS favorite.

Dallas Cowboys (+9) vs Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have gone 4-2 since being outscored 80-31 in two losses to start the season. Atlanta has scored at least 27 points in each of the last two games.