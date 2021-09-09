NFL Week 1 Predictions: Season-Opening Over/Under Picks and Betting Totals

There are plenty of high betting totals on opening weekend, coming off the highest-scoring season in NFL history. Half of the 16 games have an over/under of 48 points, with four of them having totals in the 50s.

The five best over/under bets for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season are shown below. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting odds.

Under 48.5 in Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

In 2020, the Bills defeated the Steelers 26-15, with an interception return for a touchdown accounting for six of Buffalo’s points. Pittsburgh held Josh Allen to a 77.5 passer rating, and the Steelers have had the entire offseason to prepare for him. Allen and Buffalo’s offense will have a difficult time repeating their success from last season. Pittsburgh’s determination to run the ball frequently could cause the game to drag down and result in another low-scoring affair.

New York Giants vs. Denver Broncos Under 41.5

In 2020, New York and Denver combined to score 37.7 points per game. With the Broncos’ minor upgrade from Drew Lock to Teddy Bridgewater and the Giants’ ongoing offensive line difficulties, neither team’s offenses are likely to improve dramatically. On the other hand, the defenses might be among the best in the league. Last season, the Giants were tenth in both scoring defense and opponents’ yards per play. The Broncos boast two Pro Bowl-caliber pass rushers and perhaps the best secondary in the league.

Over 52.5 in Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans

This game might end with each team scoring 30 points. In both 2019 and 2020, the Titans averaged more than 30 points per game with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. There’s little reason to assume Tennessee’s subpar defense will improve significantly. The Cardinals will score a lot of points this season if Kyler Murray continues to improve.

New Orleans Saints against. Green Bay Packers Over 49.5

Despite the absence of Davante Adams and Michael Thomas, the Packers defeated the Saints 37-30 last season. Without Drew Brees, New Orleans’ attack will be less potent, but that doesn’t mean there will be fewer high-scoring games. When Jameis Winston was a full-time starter, he threw seven pick-sixes. Winston might throw a couple interceptions, allowing Aaron Rodgers to work with short fields.

Los Angeles Rams against. Chicago Bears Under 46.5

These sides have met three times in the last three seasons, with each meeting ending in a low-scoring draw. There have never been more than in any of the games. Brief News from Washington Newsday.