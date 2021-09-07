NFL Week 1 ATS Picks 2021: ATS Predictions, Betting Odds, and Matchups

Because there are so many unknowns entering the 2021 NFL season, every opening weekend game has a betting line of less than eight points. Three underdogs are getting less than a field goal, while four favorites are getting more than a touchdown.

Every game in Week 1 has a pick against the spread, as well as updated betting odds. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting lines.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7.5) vs Dallas Cowboys

Against one of the league’s poorest defenses, the Bucs will score a lot of points. Tampa Bay returns every starter from a club that finished last season with an eight-game winning streak, averaging 33.9 points per game. Zack Martin, a Cowboys guard, is out with COVID-19. In the opener, the Super Bowl champions might not have any issue.

Tampa Bay is the ATS favorite.

Houston Texans (-2.5) vs Jacksonville Jaguars

When the Texans play at home against a quarterback and head coach who are making their NFL regular-season debuts, it’s a good moment to bet on them. Jacksonville hasn’t won a road game since January of this year. Last season, the Jaguars only win came in Week 1 against the Colts, when they upset them. Houston, which is expected to be the NFL’s weakest team, might be able to pull off their own Week 1 upset and catch Jacksonville off guard.

Houston is the ATS favorite.

Buffalo Bills (+6.5) vs Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are a contender for the greatest defense in the AFC. Last year, Buffalo defeated Pittsburgh 26-15, but Josh Allen’s passing rating was limited to 77.5, and one of the Bills’ touchdowns came on a pick-six. Against a subpar Buffalo rush defense, the Steelers’ dedication to the run game could pay off.

Pittsburgh is the ATS favorite.

Detroit Lions (-7.5) vs San Francisco 49ers

This has all the makings of being the most lopsided Week 1 loss ever. San Francisco is in good shape heading into Sunday and might exploit a weak Detroit defense. In his last two seasons with the Rams, Jared Goff has struggled against the 49ers. Now, the Lions quarterback may have the weakest receiving corps in the league.

San Francisco is the ATS favorite.

Carolina Panthers (+5) vs New York Jets

Sam Darnold struggled mightily with the Jets, and he’ll likely struggle much more with the Panthers. Carolina is coming off two straight 5-11 seasons in which their quarterback and offensive line have been questioned. As Zach Wilson makes his NFL debut, this is one of the more fascinating quarterback matchups.

ATS Prediction: New York

Atlanta Falcons (+3.5) at Philadelphia Eagles