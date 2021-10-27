NFL Trade Rumors: The Texans’ troubled quarterback’s move to the Dolphins has hit a snag.

The Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson was so close to obtaining his goal of being moved, but the latest news on his transfer to the Miami Dolphins may have put a stop to it.

Watson is accused of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions in 22 civil cases.

Furthermore, Watson is the subject of ten criminal complaints, two of which were submitted by people who have not yet filed a lawsuit against him. According to NESN.com, he has yet to be charged with any offence.

On Tuesday, October 25, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell attempted to handle the Watson situation, but he received few replies.

“We don’t have complete access to that information,” Goodell added, “and we take pleasure in not meddling with it.” “That procedure is still in progress… We don’t believe we have all of the facts we need to put him on the exempt list.” Overall, Watson is expected to miss a few games for the Dolphins, something the team’s administration may not desire.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, who cited sources, the Texans will acquire three first-round picks.

Houston may have to accept lower picks than the second-rounders had demanded, according to McClain.

The arrangement, however, included a catch. While Dolphins owner Stephen Ross approved the transaction, it appears that he wants Watson’s legal issues resolved first.

Ross’ cautious demeanor is understandable. Watson could be suspended as a result of the personal behavior rules, which is linked to that.

If that happens, Miami will have to play several games without the league’s leading passer in 2020.

Watson’s trade to the Dolphins might happen as early as November, according to a recent report on IBTimes.

With the exception of recent events, the move might have been completed by November 2 — the NFL trading deadline.

Watson isn’t the only team interested in bringing him in. The Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, and Carolina Panthers are among the teams rumored to be interested in him.

Other undisclosed teams are also reportedly interested, indicating that the Georgia native has many of suitors.