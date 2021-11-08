NFL Standings 2021: The Titans and Cardinals have the top seeds, while the Cowboys, Bills, and Raiders have suffered Week 9 upsets.

With a crazy Week 9, the NFL standings in 2021 have been thrown into disarray. Half of the division leaders and a couple other playoff clubs were defeated on Sunday, reshaping the playoffs picture at the top.

On “Sunday Night Football,” the Tennessee Titans (7-2) preserved their hold on the AFC’s top spot by defeating the Los Angeles Rams (7-2). The Arizona Cardinals (8-1) clinched the NFC’s top seed by defeating the San Francisco 49ers (3-5), despite Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins sitting out due to injuries.

Tennessee crushed Los Angeles despite the fact that Derrick Henry, who has a broken bone in his foot, may miss the rest of the regular season. Against MVP candidate Matthew Stafford, the Titans’ defense led the way with five sacks and two interceptions.

The Titans have won five straight games, including victories over the Buffalo Bills (5-3), Kansas City Chiefs (5-4), Indianapolis Colts (4-5), and Rams.

The Titans aided the Cardinals, allowing Arizona to pull ahead of Los Angeles in the NFC West by one game. Earlier this season, the Cardinals defeated the Rams on the road.

In Week 1, the Cardinals defeated the Titans 38-13.

Arizona was only out of the top spot in the NFC for one week. The Green Bay Packers (7-2) beat the Cardinals in Week 8 to clinch the No. 1 spot, but a loss to the Chiefs in Jordan Love’s first start pushed the NFC North leaders to the No. 2 slot in the NFC.

Green Bay is a half-game ahead of the Buccaneers, who are seeded third. Week 9 was a bye week for the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) squandered a chance to move into second place in the NFC East. The Cowboys were down 30 points to the visiting Denver Broncos (5-4) before scoring a pair of garbage-time touchdowns in the loss on Sunday. Dallas still has a 3.5-game lead over the rest of the league.

Only the Bills have experienced a more humiliating defeat than the Cowboys. The Buffalo Bills (2-6) were upset as two-touchdown favorites by the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6). The Bills are now only a half-game ahead of the New England Patriots (5-4) in the AFC East after entering Week 9 as Super Bowl favorites.

With a road loss to the Giants, the Raiders (5-3) lost their grip on first place in the AFC West. The Chargers (5-3) are now in first place after defeating the Eagles 27-24 in Week 9.

