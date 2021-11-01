NFL Standings 2021: Cowboys, Packers, Rams, Buccaneers, and Cardinals are on the verge of securing playoff berths.

With less than half of the 2021 NFL season completed, the NFC playoff picture is already taking shape. Going into Week 9, a handful of division races are all but over, and five teams appear to be lock to make the playoffs.

The Green Bay Packers (7-1), Arizona Cardinals (7-1), Dallas Cowboys (6-1) and Los Angeles Rams (7-1) are all three games ahead of the No. 7 seed Carolina Panthers in the loss column (4-4). The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) are big favorites to win the NFC South despite their Week 8 loss.

Each of the five clubs has a 97 percent probability of making the playoffs, according to the latest FiveThirtyEight estimates. Their starting quarterbacks are all among the top six possibilities for MVP.

The Dallas Cowboys’ victory over the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) on “Sunday Night Football” may have effectively decided the NFC East and NFC North champions. The Dallas Cowboys have a 3.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5). The Vikings dropped 3.5 games behind the Packers, who are on their way to a third consecutive division title, after failing to defeat Cooper Rush.

Green Bay holds the NFC North title as well as the conference’s top seed. After beating Arizona on “Thursday Night Football,” the Packers have the tiebreaker over the Cardinals. Minnesota is the first team to be eliminated from the updated NFC playoff picture.

Because of their Week 4 victory in Los Angeles, the Cardinals have the tiebreaker over the Rams atop the NFC West. One of the three wild-card slots is projected to go to the team that does not win the division.

With half of the season remaining, the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) and Seattle Seahawks (3-5) both have losing records and are out of the latest postseason picture.

On Sunday, Trevor Siemian took over for an injured Jameis Winston and led the New Orleans Saints to an upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2). The Bucs won’t play another team with a winning record until Week 14, when they host the Bills.

The Packers, Cowboys, Cardinals, Rams, and Buccaneers have never lost to a club with more than two losses.