NFL Season Odds for 2021, including a prediction for who will win Super Bowl LVI.

In what will be an exciting 2021 NFL season, full capacity crowds are expected to return, and every club will be more desperate than ever to win this year’s Super Bowl and give something back to the fans who have endured a difficult 18 months of watching their team from the couch.

Following a heartbreaking loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs, led by GOAT-in-waiting Patrick Mahomes, will be determined to reclaim their title this season. Mahomes, who is only 25 years old, is quickly establishing himself as the next big thing, and with him primed for another big season, it’s no wonder that the Chiefs are 5/1 favorites to win their third Super Bowl, according to premier oddsmaker Betfair.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, captained by veteran Tom Brady, pose the most serious threat to the Chiefs’ push, and they’re 13/2 to win the Super Bowl. Brady left the New England Patriots after a 20-year relationship and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers amid a pandemic, leading them to their second Super Bowl victory, which makes you wonder what he could do with an unhindered pre-season.

If a master vs. apprentice final between Brady and Mahomes appeals to you, the Chiefs vs. Buccaneers clash in February is a 10/1 bet.

The GOAT will keep a careful eye on his records and Mahomes’ progress, but at 44 years old, Brady’s main focus will be on securing his fourth regular-season MVP title. Brady is 14/1 to win the regular season, while Aaron Rodgers, a three-time winner, is 15/2.

Mahomes, the new kid on the block, is the 9/2 favorite to win the regular season MVP award, adding to his Super Bowl LIV victory and MVP performance.

Aaron Rodgers, last season’s regular season MVP, is 15/2 to repeat with the Packers, while Bills quarterback Josh Allen is 12/1.

Super Bowl LVI winner odds at Betfair

5/1 Kansas City Chiefs

Buccaneers of Tampa Bay – 13/2

Buffalo Bills vs. Green Bay Packers – 10/1

The Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Rams are all 14-1 favorites.

18/1 Seattle Seahawks

Titans (Tennessee) – 20/1

Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Chargers, and Indianapolis Colts are some of the NFL’s most popular teams. This is a condensed version of the information.