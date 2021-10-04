NFL Rumors: With his latest injury, Garoppolo may have a difficult time reclaiming his starting quarterback role.

The San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo is old enough to realize that he is the center of attention this NFL season.

The most important thing is that he stays healthy so that he can keep his starting role with the Niners.

Unfortunately, the 29-year-old sustained yet another injury in the Seahawks’ Week 4 setback on Sunday, October 3.

After suffering a calf injury, he was forced to sit out the rest of the game.

Garoppolo will now have to wait to see what the results of his current injury are. On Monday, October, an MRI will be performed to establish the severity of the injuries.

Garoppolo’s calf injury MRI results are critical. It will mostly determine how long Kyle Shanahan will be able to rely on Trey Lance to call the 49ers’ plays.

Garoppolo is hoping that it will just be for a few weeks at this point, according to Marcus Thompson of The Athletic.

Garoppolo was attempting to get it going during halftime, according to Shanahan. Lance was eventually chosen by the Niners, leaving the two-time Super Bowl champion powerless on the sidelines.

“He got hurt sometime in the first half. Shanahan alleged via NFL.com that he was stepped on. “He experimented with it for a time. At the time, we didn’t think it was that horrible… He was attempting to get it going around a minute before halftime, but he couldn’t get it going.”

Garoppolo may find himself in an even deeper hole, regardless of how long he is sidelined.

Much rides on Lance’s ability to keep his composure for the 49ers, who are now 2-2 and in last place in the NFC West.

Garoppolo may have a difficult time recovering his starting quarterback spot if the 21-year-old improves things for the 49ers.