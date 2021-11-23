NFL Rumors: Will Matt Nagy be fired by the Bears? Chicago’s head coach may not make it through the 2021 season.

Matt Nagy’s stint with the Chicago Bears may be coming to an end shortly. The latest reports imply that the head coach won’t even last another week, amid speculation that he might be fired during the 2021 season.

According to The Patch, Nagy was informed that the Bears’ upcoming Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions will be his final game as the team’s head coach. The report is inaccurate, according to Nagy, who addressed the media on Tuesday.

When asked if he had gotten guarantees about his job security, Nagy told reporters via ESPN, “My emphasis is on these players and Detroit, and that’s it.” “As a head coach and a leader, it’s my job to accomplish that.” These players have performed admirably. They’ve been fantastic. After a loss like [Sunday’s to the Ravens], you have this rapid turnaround, and now you’re here. All we can do now is focus on the now and accomplish everything we can. Thursday will be here before we know it.” Even though the Baltimore Ravens were without standout quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Bears were defeated at home on Sunday. The loss was Chicago’s sixth in a row, putting the squad to 3-7 on the year.

In the NFC, only the winless Lions had a worse record than the Bears.

A loss to Detroit on Thursday would be Nagy’s lowest point in Chicago. The Lions have gone 14 games without a win dating back to last season.

Nagy is the clear favorite to be dismissed as the first head coach of the season. Fans have called for Nagy to be fired, with “Fire Nagy” shouts heard at sporting events in Chicago.

Nagy was chastised for taking too long to name Justin Fields the starting quarterback for the Bears. With Nagy at the helm, the Bears have never had a top-20 offensive.

Nagy has a 31-27 record as the head coach of the Bears. In his first season with Chicago, he was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year after leading the team to a 12-4 record and the NFC North title. The Bears were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs and haven’t had a successful season since.

The Bears are out of the playoff picture and will not have a first-round choice in the NFL Draft next year.