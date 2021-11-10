NFL Rumors: The Packers, Chiefs, Saints, and Patriots all vying for Odell Beckham Jr.’s signature.

Odell Beckham Jr. is free to sign with any NFL team after being released by the Cleveland Browns and clearing waivers. Several playoff contenders are reportedly interested in acquiring the wide receiver heading into Week 10.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Beckham is targeting the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and New Orleans Saints. According to ProFootballTalk, the New England Patriots are interested in signing Beckham. The three-time Pro Bowler has also been linked to the Seattle Seahawks.

According to league sources, free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is focusing on the Chiefs, Packers, and Saints on the day he might make his ultimate decision.

The Patriots are all in on OBJ. According to the source.

According to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Green Bay has offered Beckham Jr. a veteran minimum contract. According to PFT, the Packers’ offer isn’t a real attempt to get Beckham because they only have $4 million in cap space.

Among the teams vying for Beckham’s services, Seattle has the most cap room. Russell Wilson, 29, would hypothetically become the Seahawks’ third quarterback option behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett if he joins the team.

Some believe Beckham’s most likely destination is New Orleans. Beckham would take over as the Saints’ top receiver after Michael Thomas’ season-ending ankle injury. Halfway through the season, the Saints are the NFC’s No. 6 seed.

Now that Jameis Winston is out for the season, the Saints may not be a real contender for the Super Bowl. The Packers are the No. 2 seed in the NFC and one of the main title hopefuls. Despite their problems, the Chiefs are still a threat in the AFC.

Beckham will have the opportunity to play with two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL in Green Bay and Kansas City. He’d also be the No. 2 receiver after Davante Adams of the Packers and Tyreek Hill of the Chiefs.

In six games this season, Beckham has 17 catches for 232 yards.