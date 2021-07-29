NFL Rumors: The Eagles are still in the hunt for the Texans’ troubled quarterback.

For the 2021 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles have yet to announce their starting quarterback.

Unless anything drastic happens, Jalen Hurts will almost certainly be the starter.

Hurts, on the other hand, will not be handed the starting quarterback of the Eagles on a silver platter. The 22-year-old will have to earn his keep and show Nick Sirianni that he is capable of guiding the Eagles’ offense.

A prospective trade, on the other hand, may serve as a wake-up call for him.

Deshaun Watson’s name has been floated several times as a possible target for the Eagles, who have long been regarded favorites to get the three-time Pro Bowler.

The Eagles are keeping an eye on Watson’s status, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, and are reportedly interested if a trade makes sense.

External variables, on the other hand, must be considered. Women have filed 22 civil cases and ten criminal charges against him for alleged sexual misconduct.

Given the circumstances, Watson could be sanctioned, though no limits have been placed on the 25-year-old NFL star as of yet, according to TMZ.

“At this time, there are no restrictions on Watson’s involvement in club activities,” NFL officials said.

If Watson were to be traded, Houston’s two first-round picks in 2022 might pique their interest.

Howie Roseman, the team’s general manager, talked about the possibility of the team being linked to any big-name players. He did confess, however, that they are doing their due homework, particularly when it comes to keeping track of other quarterbacks in the league.

“We’re always doing that and keeping an eye on what’s going on in the league, and we do that before the draft as well. We’re scouting next year’s draft class at every position, trying to figure out their strengths and shortcomings, so that’s what we’re doing now. We’re keeping an eye on the boys. We’re looking at players and making sure we’re prepared, both in case of injury and for any situation where deals become available,” Roseman explained.

For the time being, Watson is back to work. Despite the current sexual misconduct investigation, the Texans’ 2020 NFL Passing Yards leader is back on the field.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio noted, “From our standpoint, it’s a day-to-day endeavor.”