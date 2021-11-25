NFL Rumors: The 49ers’ veteran quarterback’s outstanding performance may have stifled trade talks.

Jimmy Garoppolo is well aware that his time as the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback may be drawing to a close.

Trey Lance is unquestionably the Niners’ future, and the two-time Super Bowl winner could end up playing for another NFL team.

However, the 30-year-old has recently been a standout performer for the 49ers.

He is still their starting quarterback, which might be viewed as a means for him to gain interest from other NFL teams during the offseason.

Three of the 49ers’ previous four games have ended in victories, and Garoppolo has played a key part in each of those triumphs.

In that four-game span, he also had the greatest passer rating in the league, with 113.2. In any case, the Niners appear to have a chance to make the playoffs if they continue to play well.

However, questions about his future will inevitably arise along the way. When speaking with 49ers Webzone, Garoppolo was direct.

“It’s one of those instances where you simply have to let it play out.” We’ve got a lot going on right now with the season and everything. If you start thinking about those other things, I believe you will become sidetracked. “However, once we pass that bridge, we’ll evaluate everything,” Garoppolo said.

Kyle Shanahan, the Niners’ coach, had an almost identical response. He isn’t closing any doors, but he is emphasizing that Lance is their future quarterback.

“Anything may happen,” Shanahan said in the same report, “but I believe we’ve made it pretty plain that Trey is our guy of the future, whenever that happens.”

However, given the amount of money invested on Garoppolo, that alternative may not be attractive. In 2021, he will make $24.1 million, and in 2022, he will receive $24.2 million.