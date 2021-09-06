NFL Rumors: Ex-MVP Scaring Teams Away Due To Injuries And Other Issues – Report

Cam Newton has enjoyed some of his best seasons in the NFL, particularly in 2015. Since then, a lot has changed, the most significant of which being his struggle to stay healthy.

The New England Patriots fired Newton on Tuesday, reportedly as a result of him missing some preseason games due to a COVID-19 misunderstanding. However, according to sources, the problem appears to be more serious.

Newton’s lack of preparedness, notably during training camp, is said to have played a role in his dismissal. During training, former Patriot Rob Ninkovich stated that the 32-year-old committed more mental blunders than youngster Mac Jones.

“Based on what I’ve learned from people inside the organization, Mac was essentially assisting Cam in learning the playbook….” Mac was making less mental errors and had a better comprehension of the scheme, according to the former Patriots defensive end on his podcast, “Dan and Ninko Show.”

Despite the fact that depending on Jones would put the Patriots on shaky ice if Newton were cut, it appears that Bill Belichick likes a guy who is ready to learn the ropes and adjust.

Newton’s prospects of being drafted may be harmed as a result of these charges. So far, no NFL team has been linked to the three-time Pro Bowler, with NBC Sports suggesting last week that a reunion with Washington head coach Ron Rivera was unlikely.

Aside from reports that Newton has difficulty memorizing his team’s playbook, his injury history is another factor that teams should consider.

Newton’s history of injuries, according to an unnamed NFL evaluator, is frightening teams away, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Florio’s source also mentioned the “feeling that he’s not throwing the ball very well,” according to Florio.

According to NBC Sports, Newton passed for 2,657 yards (177.1 per game) in 15 games in 2021, with eight touchdowns and ten interceptions. The Patriots were 30th in passing yards, 31st in passing touchdowns, and 27th in quarterback rating last season.

Last season, he rushed for 592 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, according to the site.

Newton’s prospects of signing with a new NFL team are dwindling with only three days till the new season begins. He’ll have to wait and see which NFL team is willing to give him a chance. Brief News from Washington Newsday.