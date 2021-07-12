NFL Rumors: Coach’s Recent Comments Suggestions That 49ers Rookie Will Start

Trey Lance was brought in by the San Francisco 49ers for a purpose, and it’ll only be a matter of time before the 21-year-old takes over as the team’s starting quarterback.

That might happen when the NFL season begins in 2021-22, but it all depends on their timetable.

Unless something changes, Jimmy Garoppolo will continue to be the Niners’ starting quarterback.

Recent findings, however, have led some pundits to assume Kyle Shanahan is up to something.

Shanahan was reported in a recent post as considering a move for Matthew Stafford before the Los Angeles Rams scooped him up from the Detroit Lions.

Shanahan is well aware of his abilities, but the 49ers’ interest in bringing in another quarterback is puzzling.

As a result, it raises further concerns about Garoppolo’s future. The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the 49ers, and whispers of an NFL trade have surfaced.

Given his $25 million contract, it’s safe to assume he’ll finish the season with the Niners before moving on next season.

Lance is expected to be San Francisco’s starting quarterback at some point. When he spoke on the Sports For All PH podcast with Filipino journalists Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung on July 2, 49ers beat reporter Matt Maiocco emphasized this.

“It’ll be Trey Lance,” says the narrator. It’s simply a matter of when they decide to go with Trey Lance instead of Jimmy Garoppolo. It may happen at the start of the season, but it seems improbable. If Garoppolo suffers or the club starts losing games, it could happen at any point during the season. It might be near the end of the season, according to Maiocco.

It’s impossible to predict when that flip will occur, but it will be heavily influenced by Garoppolo’s performance.

Lance is being taught by the two-time Super Bowl champion, and the two seem to get along well.