NFL Rumors: 49ers Rookie Quarterback Can Only Start If He Passes Final Test

Even if there are rumors that rookie Trey Lance may take over at some point, the San Francisco 49ers are staying with Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback for the time being.

Despite the fact that the 21-year-old Minnesota native is doing his due diligence in studying the Niners’ style of play, this is the case.

Lance has been taking careful notes, studying diligently, and performing admirably on tests.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said that true NFL struggles will determine whether Lance is ready to be the team’s primary quarterback.

“Knowing it from being able to write it on the board and being able to answer any questions and pass any test we give him is not enough. Since we received him, he’s been good at it. He puts in a lot of effort in everything he does. But it’s going up against NFL defenses and having to respond, get the ball to the appropriate places, and know where to go,” Shanahan explained.

“That’s incredibly difficult for rookie quarterbacks to do, and that’s been a significant struggle for us. Because the NFL goes so quickly, that is a significant problem for all rookie quarterbacks,” he continued.

Lance, on the other hand, is widely seen as a candidate to take over as the Niners’ starting quarterback in the future.

It’s a long-running discussion, and the only question now is when it will end.

That could happen anytime between now and next season, according to NFL expert Matt Maiocco, who spoke on the Sports For All PH podcast.

There are a few things to think about. Aside from Lance’s adaptability, Garoppolo’s performance is also a factor to consider.

“It’s just a matter of when they decide to go with Trey Lance instead of Jimmy Garoppolo. It may happen at the start of the season, but it seems improbable. If Garoppolo suffers or the club starts losing games, it could happen at any point during the season. It might happen at the end of the season, according to Maiocco.