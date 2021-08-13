NFL Preseason Schedule: How to Stream or Watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals on TV

The Dallas Cowboys play the Arizona Cardinals in their second preseason game on Friday, but Dak Prescott’s return to the field for the first time in ten months seems unlikely.

At the end of the week, the Cowboys quarterback will have an MRI scan on his right shoulder to re-evaluate a muscle strain that was first identified by an MRI scan on July 28.

Prescott, who inked a four-year, $160 million contract in the offseason, told reporters on Wednesday, “This is something we want to nip in the bud and not let fester.”

The Cowboys also wanted to assuage concerns about his health.

"It's not a setback," she says. It's also not a reason to be concerned. However, quarterback Dak Prescott intends to have another MRI, according to the organization.

It’s not a setback at all.

It’s also not a reason to be concerned.

QB Dak Prescott, on the other hand, intends to obtain another MRI.

Prescott was noticeably frustrated by his shoulder ailment during the first episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys, which premiered on Tuesday, and grumbled that he “sat enough last year.”

In Week 5 of the 2020 season, the 28-year-old sustained a season-ending leg injury against the New York Giants, necessitating two ankle surgeries.

Prescott was on pace to break multiple NFL passing records prior to his injury, having thrown for 1,856 yards and nine touchdowns in five games. Dallas scored at least 31 points four times in those five weeks before scoring just one touchdown in the first three games without its great quarterback.

Prescott was inactive for the Cowboys’ 16-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game last week, so Cooper Rush, Ben DiNucci, and Garett Gilbert took over at quarterback.

Dallas needs Prescott to be healthy in order to make the playoffs for the first time in three years, while Arizona is hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

The Cardinals signed three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt after he was released by the Houston Texans and added former Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner in the summer.

