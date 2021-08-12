NFL Preseason: How to Stream and Watch the New England Patriots vs. Washington Football Team on TV

On Thursday night, when the six-time Super Bowl champions play the Washington Football Team in Week 1 of the NFL preseason, Mac Jones might make his New England Patriots debut.

Jones’ stock skyrocketed in the months leading up to the NFL Draft in April, when he was largely expected to be taken third overall by the San Francisco 49ers.

Jones fell all the way to No. 15, when he was ultimately selected by the Patriots, after the 49ers chose North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

Since Bill Belichick took over as head coach of the Patriots two decades ago, Jones is the first quarterback the team has taken in the first round of the draft.

Jones has all the characteristics of a quarterback who may succeed in Belichick’s playbook, despite being less athletic than the four quarterbacks picked ahead of him in the first round. Last year, he completed 77.4 percent of his throws for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and four interceptions as a pocket passer who reads the game effectively.

Cam Newton is still the starter in New England, but after a disappointing first season, the former NFL MVP may soon have to look over his shoulder.

With the exception of the 2019 season, when he played just two games, the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft signed as a free agency with the Patriots to replace Tom Brady, but he registered career-lows in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Whatever quarterback the Patriots choose for their first preseason game will face a defense that finished second in the NFL last season and has been bolstered by the addition of cornerback William Jackson III.

The starters will face the Patriots on Thursday, according to Washington head coach Ron Rivera, so reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young should see plenty of action.

Here’s all you need to know about Thursday.

When does the New England Patriots take on the Washington Redskins?

On Thursday, August 12th, the Patriots face the Washington Football Team in the first game of the NFL preseason. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where will the New England Patriots take on the Washington Redskins?

The Patriots are the visitors. This is a condensed version of the information.