NFL News: Tom Brady Hints At Retirement In New Interview

NFL News: Tom Brady Makes Retirement Suggestions In A New Interview.

To play in the NFL for an extended period of time is an uncommon accomplishment. To remain at the top of your game for the duration of it is nothing short of legendary.

Tom Brady enjoyed an illustrious 20-year career during which he established himself as probably the greatest quarterback of all time and one of the greatest football players of all time.

Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round, 199th overall. He appeared in just one game during his first season.

He was able to demonstrate his real talent after starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe suffered internal bleeding in the second game of his sophomore season as a result of a hit from New York Jets linebacker Mo Lewis.

Brady then took over the offense and proceeded to light up the league, all the way up to his and the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl victory.

He would go on to win five additional Super Bowls with the Patriots until signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Brady was 42 years old at the time and in the midst of his 20th NFL season.

Many anticipated him to fade from there when his Patriots fell to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round of the 2019 playoffs.

Of course, Brady would exceed all expectations and demonstrate that he still has a few more tricks under his sleeve.

He guided the Bucs to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth after missing the playoffs for the previous 14 seasons.

They would go on to defeat the widely favored Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, earning Brady his seventh Super Bowl ring and bolstering his claim to be the greatest quarterback of all time.

Brady, though, may have intimated in a recent interview with SiriusXM Radio’s Jim Gray that his playing career will conclude after the 2021 season.

He was asked what Oct. 3 meant to him, given the Bucs’ upcoming game against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, and he had nothing but kind words to offer.

“I am aware of that date; I am returning to Foxborough for what will likely be the final time in my career. Between now and then, a lot can happen. Obviously, I understand the difficulty of defeating such a talented club. “Excellent organization, excellent players,” Brady stated.

