NFL News: The Patriots are rumored to be working on a new quarterback rotation.

The New England Patriots may have a plan in the works that revolves on their quarterback issue.

After releasing Cam Newton, another quarterback, Brian Hoyer, was released not long after.

It was a strange move, according to NFL pundits, because it means rookie Mac Jones is the lone play-caller in the Pats’ camp.

Jarrett Stidham is still on the roster, but he is still unable to play due to his physical limitations.

What appears to be the case is that the Patriots are leaving positions vacant and may be bringing in a new quarterback in the near future. It’s worth noting, though, that despite being released, Hoyer is still eligible to return to New England.

The 35-year-old has spent time with the Patriots on many occasions and has stated that he is open to re-signing with the organization in the future.

For the time being, it appears to be a tactical move by the Patriots, indicating that they may make a move on someone soon.

Jones was expected to take over as the Patriots’ main quarterback in the near future. However, no one expected it to happen so soon after the start of the current NFL season.

Belichick, on the other hand, might have been persuaded that the moment is right for the 22-year-old from Florida to take over.

The news follows NFL insider Matt Maiocco’s response on the Sports For All PH podcast in July.

“Bill Belichick will make the switch to Mac Jones as the Patriots’ starting quarterback if he is ready. Cam Newton was a great quarterback for a long time in Carolina, and he was at his peak for a long time. But, as far as starting quarterbacks in the NFL go, he was closer to the bottom last year… a lot closer to the bottom than he was to the top,” Maiocco said.

The Pats, on the other hand, appear to have taken issue with Newton’s decision off the field.

This is about Newton’s absence from practice for many days due to a “misunderstanding” over COVID-19 tests taken outside of NFL facilities, according to the team.

Belichick is taking a significant risk by pinning the Pats’ hopes for the upcoming NFL season on Jones.

The many-time Super Bowl winning coach, on the other hand, could have something else up his sleeve.