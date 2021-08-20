NFL News: Ravens’ Newly-Acquired Right Guard Says Offensive Line Is “Impressive”

Right guard Kevin Zeitler of the Baltimore Ravens is pleased with the team’s revamped offensive line.

After being chosen by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012, the right guard spent time with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants before joining the Ravens.

Zeitler is the type of guard that thrives in a run-heavy offense, which the Ravens excel at.

When the Ravens signed Zeitler to a three-year, $22.5 million contract in March, they were aiming to repair the offensive line’s weaknesses.

The Ravens’ injury-plagued offensive line was exposed against the New Orleans Saints in their first preseason game, allowing 272 passing yards and 94 rushing yards.

But, when the squad gradually reintroduces its offensive lineman, Zeitler is impressed with the group’s composition.

“Well, [creating chemistry]has varied quite a bit for me personally, but I like this line,” Zeitler remarked. “There are a lot of guys who have already been here, a lot of veteran players, and I think we all get along well, so I’m hoping it speeds things up.”

The size of his team’s offensive line is what Zeitler admires the most.

“This is without a doubt the biggest offensive line I’ve ever been on,” Zeitler said.

The Ravens have reclaimed first place in the constantly crowded AFC North division, courtesy to Lamar Jackson’s outstanding performance.

Zeitler and the offensive line will be a key piece of the equation as the squad progressively establishes chemistry heading into the new season.

The offensive line’s ability to hold off opposing linebackers is critical in allowing Jackson time to pass the ball or find spaces to run.

They haven’t advanced past the Divisional Round in either of the last two seasons, losing to the Tennessee Titans in 2019 and the Buffalo Bills in 2020, two teams they were anticipated to beat at the time.