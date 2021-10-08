NFL News: Promising Rookie Linebacker Hates Being Called a ‘Pass-Rush Specialist.’

Odafe Oweh, a rookie outside linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, has been a key contributor this season, but he has confessed that he dislikes being branded a pass rusher.

When asked about his objective as a defensive player by the media, Oweh stated that his goal is to always be on the field, regardless of what the opposition offense calls.

“That’s been my objective since my freshman year [at Penn State], when they tried to turn me into a pass-rush specialist.” “I despise it,” the 22-year-old from New Jersey stated.

“I don’t enjoy doing that, therefore I aim to excel in every [aspect of my game].” That is unquestionably my goal: to be an every-down back.” The Ravens selected Oweh with the 31st overall choice, and many questioned why they selected a linebacker who had only seven total sacks in his college career.

They turned Oweh into an instant impact player worthy of a first-round pick under the direction of defensive coordinator Don Martindale and linebacker coach Drew Wilkins.

In Week 2, he played a key role in the Ravens’ 36-35 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Oweh made three solo tackles in the third quarter, forcing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to throw a key interception to Ravens cornerback Tavon Young.

In the fourth quarter, with a minute and a half left on the clock, he would make his best play of his brief career.

As he rebounded off a blocker, Oweh read the play well, forcing a fumble on running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and recovering it to help seal the victory.

Against the Denver Broncos, the impressive rookie was also able to record his second sack of the season after flying in on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the right edge.

Looking ahead to the Ravens’ Week 5 clash with the Indianapolis Colts, Oweh is as easygoing as ever. On Monday, October 11, the Ravens will welcome Super Bowl-winning quarterback Carson Wentz to Baltimore for Week 5.

“I saw a tiny bit of [the film].” He (Carson Wentz) is obviously a talented quarterback and all that. But we’re focused on the task at hand. “We’ll delve deeper into what we need to look at,” Oweh casually informed the press.