NFL News: Odell Beckham Jr. Clears Waivers; Patriots Among Those Pursuing Him

Odell Beckham Jr. has passed waivers and will likely sign with a new NFL team soon.

Although other teams have been connected to the 29-year-old wide receiver, the New England Patriots stand out.

The Patriots have been in contact with the three-time Pro Bowl champion’s camp, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

The desire is understandable, given New England’s need for a high-caliber player.

Despite the contributions of other Patriots players like Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, and Nelson Agholor, this includes a major figure at the wide receiver position.

On Monday, November 8, Beckham was formally released. According to ESPN, he was excused from practice last week while the Cleveland Browns and Beckham’s camp negotiated his release.

NFL teams can now get their hands on the Louisiana native.

Beckham will still be paid $4.25 million by Cleveland. However, they will save $3 million on the wide receiver’s current contract.

Beckham recorded 17 catches for 232 yards and 0 touchdowns in six games this season.

Furthermore, since joining the team from the New York Giants in 2019, he has only two 100-yard outings in 29 games.

After failing to connect with Baker Mayfield on the field, Beckham allegedly sought a trade.

The Pro Bowl champion’s father released an 11-minute video on Instagram demonstrating how Mayfield did not toss the ball to Beckham, adding fuel to the fire to leave Cleveland.

Beckham is undeniably a terrific player who will be picked up by an NFL team at some point.

He rose to fame as a result of his outstanding achievements, all of which occurred while he was still with the Giants.

When he joined the Browns, though, he was unable to continue that streak.

Beckham aspires to reignite his passion for football with a new squad in a winning environment.