NFL News Linebacker for the Denver Broncos wants the reigning MVP traded to his team.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are having a squabble that could result in him being dealt to Denver.

Rodgers’ frustration with the Packers stems from the culture that they have let to develop, not from the fact that they chose quarterback Jordan Love as a potential replacement.

“Look, it’s never been about the draft pick, drafting Jordan, in my situation. Jordan is one of my favorites; he’s a fantastic young man. We’ve had a great time together. I adore the coaching staff, my teammates, and the Green Bay crowd. It has been a wonderful 16 years. Back in May, Rodgers remarked, “It’s just kind of the philosophy and maybe forgetting that it’s about the individuals who make the thing go.”

Since losing in the NFC Championship game to eventual Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field, the reigning NFL MVP has not attended any of the Packers’ celebrations.

As of now, the Packers are set to hit the pinnacle of Rodgers’ “respect me or trade me” rhetoric, as the 38-year-old was asked about his future with the team at the American Century Championship.

“I’m going to have a great time this week. Then I’ll get back to working out and straighten things out in a couple of weeks,” he said.

Packers fans may have a glimmer of optimism because Rodgers did not exercise his right to opt out of his contract before the July 2 deadline.

The league’s training camps are set to begin on July 28th, and the Denver Broncos are keeping a close eye on the situation in Green Bay.

The Broncos have quarterbacks Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater on the roster right now, but a veteran on the team would welcome someone with more experience in the position.

9News’ Mike Klis inquired about linebacker Von Miller’s knowledge of the incident.

“Can you tell me what you’ve heard? First and foremost, Drew is someone with whom I am at ease. Teddy makes me feel at ease. (President of Football Operations) John Elway and G.P. (General Manager George Patton). Those are the two guys to have on the job if A-Rod is out there for us to get,” he said.

Miller commended the front staff for bringing in big-name players like Peyton Manning, DeMarcus Ware, and Aqib Talib, and he feels there is a team out there that might land Rodgers.

