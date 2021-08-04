NFL News: A Massive Team Brawl Ends A New York Giants Training Session; Joe Judge Is Furious

In the second week of September, the NFL season will kick off. Teams are in the midst of their training camps, preparing for the season’s 18-week grind.

Teams will play three preseason games to fine-tune their defensive and offensive tactics, as well as try out some trick plays that they can use in an emergency.

The last team training session for the New York Giants resulted in a near-teamwide brawl.

The Giants’ first day of pads-on practice ended almost as quickly as it began when running back Corey Clement was unexpectedly hit by safety Xavier McKinney.

When tight end Evan Engram opted to defend his buddy by shoving strong safety Jabrill Peppers, things became heated.

After cornerback Logan Ryan shoved Engram in the back and knocked him over, a melee ensued.

With expletives flying throughout the training grounds, head coach Joe Judge walked in and broke up the fight.

Judge made his team do 100-yard runs for what seemed like an eternity, and he chose to add goal-line push-ups to the punishment because it was his veterans who started the fight.

Before concluding the session, Judge dispatched his coaches and gathered his players around him.

After the altercation, Clement subsequently stated that the squad was laughing about in the locker room as if nothing had happened.

“Football is a great sport because it brings you together as a family despite the blows you take,” he remarked. “It isn’t carried over. We’re all aware of the game’s rules. You take a hit and bounce back. You can’t cry about it if you don’t want to be a part of it.”

Such incidents are typical at training camps, but they usually occur among end-of-the-bench players vying for a spot on the squad, rather than veterans who have fought in wars.

Ryan and Judge won two Super Bowls together with the New England Patriots, and he describes the incident as a heated brawl in which they tried to protect one other at all costs.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been in there. It isn’t always required, but I recognize there is a lot of enthusiasm out there. And I’ll take zeal,” Ryan declared.