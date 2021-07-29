NFL News: 49ers Coach Thinks Rookie QB Has To Work Hard To Get Start

For the time being, Kyle Shanahan has stated that Jimmy Garoppolo will be the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

As a result, suspicions that Trey Lance will start for the Niners in the upcoming NFL season should be put to rest.

According to the Associated Press, Shanahan stated that there is “no open competition” for the starting quarterback position with the Niners.

”Right now, there is no open competition in terms of equal reps with the same group,” he said. “Jimmy will be the [No.] 1 and Trey will be the 2.”

Garoppolo has proven to be dependable, but only if he remains healthy. This is the element that has caused concern about his time with the 49ers.

But, as long as Shanahan is healthy, no one can simply come into the organization and take away the two-time Super Bowl champion’s starting quarterback position.

Shanahan described Jimmy as a “really excellent player.” “And when Jimmy’s at the top of his game, I told him when we made the deal, ‘There’s no rookie coming in here right away and taking your job if you’re at the top of your game.’

It’s worth noting that Lance has yet to sign a rookie deal with the 49ers.

According to ProFootballTalk, this could be the reason why the 21-year-old is unable to train.

That may be a minor setback for the 49ers in either case. Garoppolo may remain the team’s starter quarterback, but Lance is without a doubt the player of the future.

When he participated on the Sports For All PH podcast with Filipino writers Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung, NFL insider Matt Maiocco emphasized this.

It’ll only be a matter of time before Lance takes over for Garoppolo, according to Maiocco.

“It’ll be Trey Lance,” says the narrator. It’s simply a matter of when they decide to go with Trey Lance instead of Jimmy Garoppolo. It may happen at the start of the season, but it seems improbable. If Garoppolo suffers or the club starts losing games, it could happen at any point during the season. It might happen at the end of the season, according to Maiocco.