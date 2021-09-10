NFL fans are pitying Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after the team lost another running back to injury.

The Baltimore Ravens lost yet another running back to injury on Thursday, and football fans all over the world were shocked.

After the club apparently lost its third running back of the preseason—and second this week—the internet went crazy with memes, primarily in favor of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Gus Edwards hurt his knee in practice, and according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens suspect it’s a torn ACL, which will end the season for the third-year running back.

Edwards would be the third Ravens running back to go down with an injury before the start of the season, joining starter J.K. Dobbins and third-year back Justice Hill. Hill broke his Achilles tendon Monday, while Dobbins, like Edwards, suffered a knee injury in Baltimore’s final preseason game against the Washington Football Team.

With Edwards’ injury, the Ravens’ only running backs are Ty’Son Williams and veteran Le’Veon Bell, who was taken off the street after Hill’s injury on Wednesday — though Schefter claimed Thursday that the Ravens were close to signing veteran Devonta Freeman to their practice squad.

The news startled the football world, especially after it was discovered that Baltimore shortened its practice after Edwards and two-time All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters both injured their knees on consecutive plays. Baltimore is also concerned that Peters’ ruptured ACL will keep him out of the season.

Jackson, the fourth-year quarterback and 2019 NFL MVP, is the lynchpin of a run-first, spread offense that would be difficult to run without, you know, a semi-operational backfield.

Jackson has carried for 1,000 yards or more in each of the last two seasons, and before losing his three running backs to injury, DraftKings placed his over/under for 2021 rushing yards at 940.5. Many fans wondered how many rushing yards Jackson will get as a result of this.