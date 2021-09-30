NFL 2021 Week 4 Odds: Rams, Ravens, and Other Scheduled Games Change Point Spreads

As Sunday approaches, lines have moved on some of the most important games on the Week 4 slate. One unbeaten club that was favored at the start of the week is now a favorite, and the point spread for the only meeting between two 3-0 teams has shrunk dramatically.

The Denver Broncos are earning a point in their upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to the latest betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, with only 72 hours till kickoff. The Broncos were given one-point odds against Baltimore after shutting out the New York Jets to get to 3-0.

The Broncos are one of five teams in the NFL who have yet to lose in 2021. Denver’s victories have all come against opponents that haven’t won in three games. With a plus-50 point difference, the Broncos are tied for first place in the NFL.

The Ravens’ lone loss came in overtime on the road against the Raiders, who were undefeated at the time. The point spread in the AFC West clash between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers has been reduced to a field goal. Los Angeles was a 3.5-point home favorite.

The Arizona Cardinals will play the Los Angeles Rams for first place in the NFC West. The Cardinals, who were once a huge six-point underdog, are now only receiving 4.5 points in Los Angeles.

After a convincing victory over the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, the Rams are now 3-0. In their flawless start to the season, the Cardinals have outscored their opponents by more points than the Rams.

On the Week 4 schedule, the Buffalo Bills remain the clear favorites. The Bills are now 15.5-point favorites over the Houston Texans, down from 16.5 points.

If the Green Bay Packers win by a touchdown, they can cover the spread against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The point spread has shifted from seven to 6.5.

The New York Giants and Jets are seven-point underdogs in their respective games against the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans.

New York’s winless clubs had been receiving 7.5 points.

Both Tennessee and New Orleans have a 2-1 record.